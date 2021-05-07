It's Unlikely That Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's (NYSE:AGM) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Brad Nordholm has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Brad Nordholm Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.7m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$750k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.8m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation pays Brad Nordholm north of the industry median. What's more, Brad Nordholm holds US$1.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$750k US$750k 28% Other US$1.9m US$2.0m 72% Total Compensation US$2.7m US$2.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, salary and non-salary portions, both make up 50% each of the total remuneration. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's Growth

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.3% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 4.1%.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 40%, over three years, would leave most Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Federal Agricultural Mortgage that investors should look into moving forward.

