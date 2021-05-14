It's Unlikely That Chubb Limited's (NYSE:CB) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Evan Greenberg has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 20 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Chubb Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Chubb Limited has a market capitalization of US$76b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$20m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.4m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. This suggests that Evan Greenberg is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Evan Greenberg directly owns US$165m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.4m US$1.4m 7% Other US$19m US$19m 93% Total Compensation US$20m US$20m 100%

On an industry level, around 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Chubb allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Chubb Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Chubb Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 14% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Chubb Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 34%, over three years, would leave most Chubb Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Chubb (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

