It's Unlikely That Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBW) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Sharon John has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 10 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Sharon John Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$258m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.9m over the year to January 2021. We note that's a decrease of 26% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$643k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.1m. This suggests that Sharon John is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Sharon John directly owns US$9.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$643k US$714k 33% Other US$1.3m US$1.9m 67% Total Compensation US$1.9m US$2.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Build-A-Bear Workshop pays out 33% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s Growth

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 1.2% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.3%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 128% over three years, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 3 warning signs for Build-A-Bear Workshop that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

