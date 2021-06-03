It's Unlikely That Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

The underwhelming share price performance of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 10 June 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$720k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.7m. Hence, we can conclude that John Crowley is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, John Crowley directly owns US$9.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$720k US$657k 6% Other US$11m US$9.2m 94% Total Compensation US$11m US$9.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Amicus Therapeutics allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 22% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -41% over three years would not have pleased Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

