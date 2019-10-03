It's Time to Worry Again About BBB-Rated Bonds

Those companies were a special area of concern for investors last year. And after the latest corporate borrowing binge, investors may want to use caution once again.

Remember when everyone was worried about corporate bonds?

At the height of last year’s panic, investors pulled their money out of the most indebted corners of debt markets. In response to that pressure, U.S. companies started planning to reduce their debt levels.

Markets have changed a lot since then. Corporate borrowing costs have declined sharply this year, with the 10-year Treasury yield—a key benchmark for borrowing costs—falling to 1.6% from 2.7%. Because of that, management teams no longer seem preoccupied with slimming down corporate balance sheets. Companies sold $167 billion of bonds in September, the third-highest monthly volume on record.

A large share of last month’s bond blitz went toward refinancing debt at lower rates and extending maturities. All else equal, those actions should reduce pressure on corporate balance sheets. The median investment-grade company can cover interest costs 10 times over with its pretax earnings, according to CreditSights.

But companies still added a net $56 billion of debt to their balance sheets, according to estimates from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. They were already carrying record levels of debt, both in absolute terms and relative to economic growth. What’s more, sales growth is decelerating. And profitability has plateaued for the companies in the lowest-rated tiers of the investment-grade bond market, known as the BBBs. (They include companies rated BBB+, BBB and BBB-.)

Those companies were a special area of concern for investors last year. And after the latest corporate borrowing binge, investors may want to use caution once again.

The BBBs make up more than half of the investment-grade bond market—about 60% excluding banks, according to the bank. They add up to more than $3 trillion of bonds, while the entire U.S. high-yield bond market is worth around $1.2 trillion.

The fear is that a wave of BBBs will get downgraded to junk in a recession, and that those companies’ bonds will flood the high-yield market and drive prices lower across the market. Even worse, that market pressure could drive up borrowing costs for the very riskiest companies, making them more likely to default.

The “BBB cliff is primarily a problem if the U.S. economy were to fall into recession,” J.P. Morgan wrote in an Oct. 1 note. And “vulnerabilities to recession are ample, if not glaring.”

It isn’t clear, however, how many of the BBBs would be downgraded in a recession. Because so few companies have been downgraded to junk recently, the bank forecasts that the rate of downgrades will return to normal in the next recession. That would imply $210 billion of BBBs downgraded in two years, and $305 billion over three years, J.P. Morgan said.

But that forecast has a lot of room for error. If there is a higher-than-average number of downgrades, there could be $367 billion of downgrades in two years and $494 billion in three.

To be sure, many of the companies categorized as BBBs have cash to spare. J.P. Morgan calls them “too big to fall” to high-yield.

AT&T (T), for example, pays more than $12 billion of dividends each year, and has considered selling smaller businesses and using the cash to retire debt. And the bank said that Cigna (CI) will “very likely” suspend share buybacks to pay down debt from its acquisition of Express Scripts.

That points to another risk of investing in the BBBs right now—just not in the bond market. Shareholders of highly indebted companies shouldn’t expect the payouts to continue if the U.S. economy starts to contract and cash becomes scarce.

It isn’t clear how much of the past decade’s share buybacks and dividends were paid for with borrowed cash. But many companies would rather cut shareholder payouts than face the increased borrowing costs that would accompany a downgrade into the high-yield market.

Deals could slow down, as well. Nearly 20% of the bonds sold from 2015 to 2018 were meant to finance mergers and acquisitions, according to J.P. Morgan.

Goldman Sachs is also becoming more skeptical about the financial future of the BBBs, as earnings and revenue growth slow for companies in that segment. Their debt has also climbed relative to their assets, the bank found.

U.S. credit-ratings firms have recently put a larger amount of bonds rated BBB and BBB- on review for downgrades. As a result, the bank expects sectors such as health care, automobiles and food-and-beverage makers to lag behind. Even so, it expects others, including telecommunications firms such as AT&T and Verizon (VZ), to outperform the market.

“This fundamental deterioration will increase the risk of rating downgrades among issuers with weak pricing power and shifting consumer preferences,” the bank wrote in an Oct. 1 note.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

