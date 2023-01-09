It's Time to Use Up Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupon Stash

Many retailers have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and recent bout of rampant inflation. And Bed Bath & Beyond is one of them.

The home goods giant recently acknowledged that its days of operations may be limited. And the retail chain could be just weeks away from having to file for bankruptcy.

Now, bankruptcy can mean different things in the corporate world. In some cases, it can mean the company at hand is restructuring and reorganizing its debts. In that situation, the goal of a bankruptcy filing is to keep the company in operation but help it get to a better financial place.

But some bankruptcies are of the liquidation variety. In those situations, a given company winds down operations and attempts to sell off its inventory so it can pay off creditors and then cease operations entirely.

Right now, we don't know which path Bed Bath & Beyond is headed down. But if you've been sitting on a stash of the retailer's famous 20% off coupons, you may want to use them up sooner rather than later.

Is a favorite store of yours about to shut down for good?

We don't know what the future has in store for Bed Bath & Beyond. But consumers may have to brace for a complete liquidation.

In that scenario, Bed Bath & Beyond might cease to honor its 20% off coupons after a period of time. During a liquidation, inventory tends to be discounted substantially. And at a time when Bed Bath & Beyond is offering goods at 50%, 60%, or 70% off, it may not want to let customers score an additional 20% discount on top of that.

Even if Bed Bath & Beyond opts not to liquidate, but rather, reorganize its debts and stay in business, it might still decide that it will no longer honor expired coupons in an effort to save money or drum up more revenue. So either way, there's a chance that once the company moves forward with a bankruptcy filing, the days of cashing in a 20% off coupon past its expiration date will be numbered.

Shop soon, but shop carefully

If you tend to rely on Bed Bath & Beyond for different household items and essentials, you may want to use up your coupon collection before that's no longer an option. But that doesn't mean you should embark on an unfiltered shopping spree without putting thought into the things you really need.

Even if you're able to save 20% on a host of items at Bed Bath & Beyond, if that total tab leaves you with credit card debt you're forced to carry forward, that won't be a good situation. So instead, make a list of household essentials you truly need, and then map out a budget so you can prioritize them.

Now that said, before you rush to buy items at Bed Bath & Beyond so you can use up your coupons, you may want to see what sort of bankruptcy filing the retail giant pursues. If it's a liquidation, then it could pay to hold off on shopping for a bit and wait for massive deals to hit.

Even if Bed Bath & Beyond doesn't honor its 20% off coupons during a liquidation sale, the savings you can reap might well exceed that threshold. For example, let's say you want to replace some pots and pans, and right now, you're looking at spending $100. Saving 20% will bring your total down to $80, which is certainly a nice discount. But if Bed Bath & Beyond liquidates, it might slash the price of those pots and pans to $50. At that point, even if you can't use your coupons, you'll still come out ahead financially.

