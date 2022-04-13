It’s Time to Invest in the Sustainability Transition, Believes BlackRock

BlackRock, on a call to analysts to discuss better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, highlighted the focus on the renewable transition by investors happening now and going forward, reports Financial Times.

CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, believes that the Ukraine-Russia war has forced countries to move away from their energy dependence on Russia and to focus on the shift to renewable sources of energy that produce less emissions.

There is “a significant long-term opportunity for investors in infrastructure, renewables and clean technology,” Fink said on the call, and declared the current market where sustainability and infrastructure meet to be an “investment boom.”

As countries work to divest themselves of dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, particularly those in Europe, there is an opportunity to really extend into the green energy transition. This is of particular importance given the recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that declared that carbon emissions must peak by 2025 globally to maintain as close to a 1.5° C increase in temperature as possible in the coming decades.

This transition “may mean increasing production of traditional energy sources in the near term, but . . . recent events will accelerate the shift towards greener sources of energy and many parts of the world over the long term,” Fink said.

