It's Time to Buy Bristol-Myers Stock, According to 1 Analyst.

Josh Nathan-Kazis
Citi argues that the completion of the Celgene deal helps diversify Bristol-Myers’s offerings, secures significant cash flow, and helps reduce risk in the company’s pipeline.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, perhaps one of the most controversial big pharmaceutical stocks of 2019, headed into the new year on a tear, up 23.8% over the past three months. Now, with the Celgene acquisition fading into the rear view mirror, analysts at Citi say the stock is a Buy.

In a note out Monday evening, Citi analyst Andrew Baum resumed coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (ticker: BMY) with a Buy rating. He previously rated the stock Neutral. Baum set a new target price of $73. The stock closed Monday at $62.98, a little below its Dec. 31 close.

“The market is underappreciating both the near term cash generation of the mature product portfolio as well as the potential for the combined BMY/Celgene pipeline,” Baum wrote, referring to Bristol-Myers’s acquisition completed late last year of the large biotech firm.

Baum argued that the completion of the Celgene deal helps diversify Bristol-Myers’s offerings, secures significant cash flow, and helps reduce risk in the company’s pipeline.

The back story. Shares of Bristol-Myers are up 30.1% over the past 12 months, outperforming both the S&P 500, which is up 27.3% over the same period, and the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry group, up 12.6%. The stock had an extraordinarily strong run toward the end of 2019, gaining 23.8% over the three months through Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 gained 10.5%. The company’s acquisition of Celgene closed in late November.

What’s new. In his note, Baum highlighted the potential of an experimental Bristol-Myers drug known as BMS-986177, which the company is developing with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Baum dubs the drug “Son of Eliquis,” referring to Bristol-Myers’s blockbuster anticoagulant.

Baum wrote that BMS-986177 could “expand and replace” what he says is a $17 billion market for so-called new oral anticoagulants.

“We anticipate 1st approval in 2024, shortly before the anticipated [loss of exclusivity] for Eliquis,” Baum wrote. “We regard our $1 [billion] risk adjusted sales estimate as highly conservative.”

Looking forward. Baum wrote that Citi prefers Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV) to Bristol-Myers among the U.S.-based large cap pharmas, but that Citi prefers Bristol-Myers to Eli Lilly (LLY) and Pfizer (PFE).

In premarket trading Tuesday, shares of Bristol-Myers were up 0.4% around 9 a.m. Dow Jones Industrial futures were down about 0.1%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

