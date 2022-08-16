It’s Time for "Revenge Investing"

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Revenge travel” is one of the newest terms to circulate in the English language.

“Revenge investing” may not be far behind.

And just like revenge travel has boosted (and continues to boost) the fortunes of the tourism industry, revenge investing might boost the stock market’s fortunes.

I’m using the term “revenge investing” somewhat facetiously, but I believe there is something to it.

By itself, it cannot halt a bear market in its tracks and power a new bull market. But the spirit of revenge investing when coupled with record levels of cash sitting on the sidelines might be able to do just that…

How to Get Your Revenge on the Bear Market

If you aren’t aware, revenge travel refers to the post-COVID phenomenon of folks “taking revenge” on the two-year lockdown by splurging on vacations.

As a frequent traveler, I can attest that the revenge travel craze is getting crazier every day.

I’ve shown you this before, but just look at this picture I snapped at London’s Heathrow Airport last month!

The airport terminals that recently resembled abandoned warehouses now teem with travelers of all types. The passenger jets that crisscrossed the country with fewer than a dozen passengers each are now so overbooked that they’re turning away dozens of standby passengers at a time.

The masks are now off as well, while the world’s travelers “take revenge” on a global scourge that imprisoned them for the better part of two years.

A similar sentiment is brewing in the financial markets.

For months now, we investors have been taking a beating. No matter how well we bobbed and weaved to avoid the stock market’s punches, it still managed to land enough blows to cause serious pain.

But it’s time for payback. And it’s time to land some blows of our own.

We have endured enough of the stock market’s financial gut punches. The time has come to exact revenge… on the tech sector, on the Fed, on inflation, on COVID, on Russia…

Pick your target.

How?

By stepping into the market and buying great stocks on the cheap.

Buy Now for Revenge Later

A new bull market in opportunity has arrived.

Officially, the bear market might hang around for a while longer, but many individual stocks have probably bottomed… and that is enough of a stock market bottom to start making serious money again.

Consider these anecdotal examples from the early 2000s…

On June 1, 2001, when the Nasdaq Composite index was still languishing nearly 60% below the all-time high it hit in early 2000, I made a TV appearance on afinancial newsstation and recommended buying insurance company Sierra Health.

When making that recommendation I stated bluntly…

I don’t think you’re going to get a lot of help from market trends. You’re going to have to identify specific companies that are performing well and will perform well, even in a down economy.

Five years later, Sierra Health had soared more than 1,200%, even though the Nasdaq went pretty much nowhere during that five-year span. It advanced less than 10%.

Many of my other recommendations from that era delivered similarly pleasing results.

Of course, if you had invested in future superstars like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) on June 1, 2001, you would have scored some nice gains as well. Amazon shares doubled during that five-year span, while Apple shares jumped nearly 500%.

Making money in a flat market isn’t easy, but it is definitely possible. This market could also improve. Either way, focusing on megatrends is the key.

We talk about several here in Smart Money…

The deployment of next-generation 5G wireless and the whole host of incredible technologies it underpins, like autonomous vehicles, “robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

and the whole host of incredible technologies it underpins, like autonomous vehicles, “robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The energy transition from traditional fossil fuels to clean energy. We are in the sweet spot where both old and new – oil and “green” – provide wealth-building opportunities.

from traditional fossil fuels to clean energy. We are in the sweet spot where both old and new – oil and “green” – provide wealth-building opportunities. Battery-metal demand growth as the world transitions to electric- and battery-based technologies.

as the world transitions to electric- and battery-based technologies. “Deglobalization” – or localization – as countries around the world produce goods closer to home in the wake of painful supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and more.

There are others, of course.

I just made three new stock recommendations in the brand-new Fry's Investment Report letter. All three are beaten-down stocks that offer outstanding long-term potential.

There are more such opportunities out there today – and buying now for big profits down the road is the sweetest revenge of all.

Regards,

Eric

