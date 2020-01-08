It's the Roaring 20's, Here's our Resolutions

As quickly as 2019 left, the mania of 2020 started. Impeachment, Iran, election… Am I missing anything so far? Oh yea man, totally forgot, and weed’s legal in Illinois bro! We grind down the first week's sales, pack in some taxes and spark the debate on how cloudy its future is. The markets are up and so are our hopes here on Paper Traders. Our portfolios have been strong, but we’re planning on bolstering our already pretty portfolios even more in the next year. Check out the episode to see what else we touch on and while you’re there, like, subscribe drop a comment or tell us to get off the web! We want to hear from you!

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.