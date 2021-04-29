It's Probably Less Likely That Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PEBK) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Shareholders of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 06 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Lance Sellers Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$136m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$514k for the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 7.0% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$347.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$579k. So it looks like Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina compensates Lance Sellers in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Lance Sellers directly owns US$620k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$347k US$337k 68% Other US$167k US$215k 32% Total Compensation US$514k US$552k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 6.2% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 7.0% over the last year.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 18% for the shareholders, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

