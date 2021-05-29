It's Probably Less Likely That Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Shareholders of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. Per share earnings growth is also lacking, despite revenue growth. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 04 June 2021 and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. We think shareholders may be cautious of approving a pay rise for the CEO at the moment, based on our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For John Higgins Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$2.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.8m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 14% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$668k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.7m. This suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, John Higgins also holds US$37m worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$668k US$648k 11% Other US$5.2m US$6.1m 89% Total Compensation US$5.8m US$6.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. In Ligand Pharmaceuticals' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's Growth Numbers

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is up 90% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -40% over three years, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

