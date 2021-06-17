It's Probably Less Likely That Genocea Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNCA) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 24 June 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Chip Clark Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$128m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 37% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$551k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$1.2m. From this we gather that Chip Clark is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Chip Clark also holds US$150k worth of Genocea Biosciences stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$551k US$533k 38% Other US$910k US$530k 62% Total Compensation US$1.5m US$1.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Genocea Biosciences pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc.'s Growth

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 83% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 65% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -70% over three years would not have pleased Genocea Biosciences, Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Genocea Biosciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Important note: Genocea Biosciences is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

