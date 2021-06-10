It's Probably Less Likely That CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 16 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Sean McCarthy Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$458m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.8m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 24% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$595k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.3m. So it looks like CytomX Therapeutics compensates Sean McCarthy in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Sean McCarthy also holds US$1.4m worth of CytomX Therapeutics stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$595k US$575k 21% Other US$2.3m US$3.2m 79% Total Compensation US$2.8m US$3.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between CytomX Therapeutics and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 7.2% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 14% over the previous year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -72% over three years would not have pleased CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for CytomX Therapeutics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: CytomX Therapeutics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

