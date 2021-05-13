It's Probably Less Likely That Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

In the past three years, shareholders of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have seen a loss on their investment. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 19 May 2021. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Central Valley Community Bancorp's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Central Valley Community Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$233m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$631k for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 6.6% over the previous year. We note that the salary of US$361.8k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$772k. This suggests that Central Valley Community Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Jim Ford directly owns US$1.0m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$362k US$348k 57% Other US$270k US$328k 43% Total Compensation US$631k US$676k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. According to our research, Central Valley Community Bancorp has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Growth

NasdaqCM:CVCY CEO Compensation May 13th 2021

Central Valley Community Bancorp has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 13% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 5.0% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Central Valley Community Bancorp Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 5.9% for the shareholders, Central Valley Community Bancorp would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.