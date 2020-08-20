It’s Now Cheaper to Buy One Bitcoin Than to Buy a Single DeFi Token YFI

Though the total market value of yEarn.financeâs governance token (YFI) is still little more than a rounding error compared with sector behemoth bitcoinâs (BTC), the explosive growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) along with the recent fallback in BTC (BTC) have propelled the price of a single YFI past that of its much bigger crypto sibling.

yEarn.financeâs governance token (YFI) has surged 35% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at nearly $13,500, according to CoinGecko data.

In comparison, after hitting a yearly-high earlier this week, bitcoin has now fallen back down to just under $11,800 â possibly in response to a strengthening dollar.

This is the first time the price of a single BTC has ever been superseded by an alternative cryptocurrency.

YFI only launched four weeks ago â initially trading at just $32; it surged $400 as CoinDesk went to press.

Investors deposit select digital assets into YFI, which then automatically executes various DeFi trading strategies with ROIs of up to 95% â the platform takes 5% of the yield as commission.

Total value locked (TVL) in yEarn stood at $9.3 million on July 18 but boomed to $600 million by Tuesday. At press time, TVL stood at $675 million, according to DeFi Pulse.

As a governance token, YFI can be staked to give holders a vote on the protocolâs direction. It can also be farmed like many other DeFi tokens.

But only 30,000 YFIs were created, meaning that despite the price surge its market cap currently sits at just under $400 million â a fraction of BTCâs $218 billion.

See also: $200M Staked in YAM-Inspired DeFi Protocol in Under 12 Hours



Update: Adds context up higher to make more clear itâs the price of a single YFI thatâs more expensive than a single BTC and that the overall market value of BTC continues to be vastly greater.

