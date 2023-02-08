It’s Not Too Late! 3 High-Growth Cryptos to Buy Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market has grown exponentially over the past few years and shows no signs of slowing down. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at more than $1 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continuing to lead the way as the most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet. Indeed, now is the time many investors are looking for high-growth cryptos to buy, given the momentum of the market.

That said, considering the impressive recent runs (and declines) the crypto market has undergone, many may feel like they’ve missed the recent rally. The feeling of being late is common among those looking at cryptocurrencies from the outside. However, there’s a saying in the crypto community that “we’re still early.” For those who believe this is the case, there are plenty of potential gains to capture right now.

Here are three top projects that have incredible momentum, for those looking to ride this wave of momentum higher.

Aptos (APT-USD)

Aptos (APT-USD) is a cryptocurrency project that I’ve recently been keeping my eye on. That’s because APT has been one of the top-performing cryptos thus far in 2023.

So far in 2023, this crypto has skyrocketed more than 350%. Additionally, it has had a number of 20%+ daily moves in recent days. If that trend continues, this token could soar 1000% in no time at all. For many speculators, that’s very enticing.

That said, this project is garnering interest outside of speculators as well. As a Layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain focused on Web3 adoption, Aptos has gained attention for its innovative, intelligent contract language developed by former Meta Platforms (NADSAQ:META) developers. Interest in the project has risen due to a three-part upgrade set to be finished by the end of the first quarter. The change will significantly reduce its gas fees and enhance its network’s efficiency.

As Aptos continues to reach new heights, traders and investors are looking to participate in it. The trading volume of Aptos has dramatically increased by 100% over the past 24 hours, indicating that the coin is gaining momentum and attracting traders who want to benefit from its strong bullish trend.

Recently, Aptos held its first AptosMoveMonday event of 2023. During the event, the cofounders of Aptos announced various, upcoming community events, including the Aptos World Tour, conferences, and developer gatherings.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is a highly attractive cryptocurrency for investors because it is the backbone of decentralized applications.

The growth of Ethereum’s ecosystem has been reflected in its price, which has increased from $1,200 at the beginning of the year to $1,644 today.

If Ethereum can break through its resistance level from September, it can reach the $2,000 mark. Additionally, it is trading higher than its 50- and 200-day moving averages, adding to its bullish outlook.

Investors often use top-rated crypto analysis tools to assess the overall stability and volatility of coins. Ethereum was introduced in July 2015 at 75 cents. Within three months, it reached its lowest point of 42 cents. The value of Ethereum tokens reached a high of over $1,360 in January 2018 but then declined and stayed below $1,000 until January 2021.

Forecasts for the maximum value of Ethereum in 2025 vary, with some analysts predicting that it will reach around $12,780, while others expect it to peak at $6,400.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

There are plenty of reasons to invest in Cardano (ADA-USD), one of the top proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies. However, one of the biggest reasons that investors focus on this crypto is the design of its network, which prioritizes sustainability and scalability. It trades at around 40 cents per token and has a great deal of room to appreciate in the future. The recently added Hydra update is expected to significantly increase the network’s transaction capacity by up to 1 million transactions per second.

Despite a significant drop of 91% from its peak, Cardano has still outperformed the returns of both Bitcoin and Ethereum since its public launch in 2017. With a cumulative return of nearly 1,000%, it has proven to be a strong player in the cryptocurrency market. However, it currently has a market cap of only $9.5 billion.

Those who buy Cardano’s tokens now have the opportunity to benefit from the project’s future growth. Indeed, ADA’s price can climb due to several upcoming catalysts, such as an increase in the use of it by developers.

By purchasing the tokens at a lower entry point, investors can increase their chances of higher returns.

