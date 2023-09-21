It's Not the Critic Who Counts: Why Entrepreneurs Succeed by Daring to Fail

A few years ago, I came across Theodore Roosevelt’s landmark ‘Man in the Arena’ speech. In it, Roosevelt declares: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

He goes on to describe a figure “whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

It may be over 100 years old now, but for me there’s still no better description for the entrepreneur of our modern era. And no better inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs about to embark on a journey where triumphs and failures, opportunities and challenges, come in equal measure. Daring to fail takes courage. It also takes conviction. And, in my experience, that’s often where the entrepreneurial journey begins.

Why motivation and meaning matter

I’ve been in the entrepreneurial arena for 23 years; I launched my first startup back in September 2000 at the age of 22. It’s clear to me now that most entrepreneurs (I'm tempted to say “all of them”) embark on their journey because of a strong internal motivation which calls them to “do something.”

Artists and athletes often have a similar desire to “do something”. But with entrepreneurs, wanting to just “do something” isn’t enough. They have to make sure they’re doing, or making, something, which actually works and which someone else will pay for.

Which brings us onto one of the most important lessons I’ve learned. Most entrepreneurs are also driven by a very strong sense of why. Before embarking on their entrepreneurial journey, they take as much time as they need to understand their purpose or mission.

If you think about it, entrepreneurship is both egoistic and altruistic. It responds to a selfish need to be creative. But success only follows if enough people recognize the value in the outcome of that creativity. Once this purpose is clear, most other decisions become relatively easy to make. Which is why, at this early stage (and beyond), it’s important to ask (and keep asking) the question: “Who is our customer?”

A company exists only thanks to and because of its customers. No customers means no business. And it means the end of the journey. In short, the question “who is our customer” cannot be asked often enough.

Barely sufficient is more than enough

Over the years, I’ve become increasingly supportive of the Lean Startup approach when it comes to launching and scaling a new business. The identification of a viable market, where a sufficient number of customers are willing to pay for a new product or service, is the ultimate prerequisite for the success of a new venture.

Now, of course, one needs a business plan and a clear value proposition. My advice, however, is to mind the risk of becoming bureaucratic and formalistic instead of getting out of the building and talking with real customers. The Lean Startup approach introduces the ‘barely sufficient’ concept. Does a new entrepreneur need a business plan? Yes, of course. But, it has to be just barely sufficient (often nothing more than a Lean Canvas). Do they need to spend time and resources describing their value proposition? Yes, but just as much as is necessary for their early adopters to understand it.

To put it simply, most great startup ideas fail because the addressable market was proven much smaller (and difficult to reach) than initially thought. A more detailed business plan won’t change that. Neither will an elaborate campaign launching their value proposition.

If you’re going to go global, do it from the get-go

If you're launching a new product, your early adopters should always come from the largest target market. Take geographies like Israel or Scandinavia, for example. There have been some great entrepreneurial successes in these comparatively small areas. A key driver for this is the realization that what was perceived as their ‘domestic’ market was just too small for launching an interesting new business. So, from day 0 they decided to address the largest markets in the world, predominantly North America and Western Europe.

Entrepreneurs should resist the temptation of ‘testing the waters’ in their local markets and then try to ‘go global’. Starting off by concentrating solely on a local market shapes your organization’s DNA. And in large European markets like Germany, France, and Italy, expanding internationally after significant local success is basically next to impossible.

Humanity is moving towards the middle of the third decade of the 21st century. And in many ways, the future is now. Much as the recent geopolitical news makes many of us think that the trend of globalization faces significant challenges. I believe that it is an irreversible trend.

If, then, an entrepreneur thinks that their product should go international, they should go international from day 0. The more they delay it, the more difficult it will get.

Collective intelligence beats individual importance

The entrepreneurial journey can’t be a solo voyage. To be a successful entrepreneur means having your crew by your side. But not just any crew. You need people onboard your ship who are better than you. It sounds obvious, but unfortunately it isn’t. Most entrepreneurs will hire people with similar or lower skills than their own; and they will fail.

One cannot emphasize enough how important the team is in the success of a business. Investors usually say that they make decisions after evaluating the product, the market, and the team. They all agree, however, that the team is way more important than anything else.

We need fellow human beings around to help and support us as we go about the business of making things happen. We need co-founders. We need managers. And we need the people who actually do the job. No one is more important than anyone else in a successful team. Roles and responsibilities must - and will - differ, of course. Still, an organization needs all of its cells to work well in order to be in good shape.

Contemporary management has proven that collective intelligence is always higher and better than the best person in the team. Entrepreneurs should never forget this when assembling their team, especially during those first critical stages of setting up an organization.

Try to hire people better than you; try to find people who are intelligent and ambitious, yet loyal to the organization and committed to realizing its vision. Never forget, however, that it’s the team, not the individual, that will make a difference in the end.

A catalyst for positive change

Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ doesn't get his hands dirty (and his face dusty) for fun. Rather, he “spends himself in a worthy cause.” And it’s this sentiment that keeps many entrepreneurs “daring greatly” when the journey gets rough. Yes, if you make a profit, you’ll keep your investors interested. But if you can also be a catalyst for positive change, you’ll stay interested, too.

