It's Not Just Part B: Here's How Medicare Could Cost You More in 2026

Key Points

Medicare Part B made waves when its standard monthly premium rose substantially.

Several Part A expenses rose as well.

Having supplemental insurance could help defray those costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

At the end of 2025, the Social Security Administration announced that benefits would be getting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. But that didn't give retirees much to celebrate. That's because they also learned that the cost of Medicare Part B was set to rise substantially in the new year.

Seniors who are enrolled in both Medicare and Social Security have their Part B premiums deducted from their monthly benefits automatically. So when it was announced that the cost of Part B would increase from $185 to $202.90, many beneficiaries knew their Social Security raise was basically toast.

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But Part B isn't the only Medicare cost that increased in 2026. You may be looking at other increases, depending on your health, income, and Part D coverage.

Medicare Part A costs rose across the board

Although most Medicare enrollees do not pay a premium for Part A as they do for Part B, there are costs associated with receiving hospital care under Part A.

Each time you're admitted to the hospital, there's an inpatient deductible you have to cover. In 2025, the deductible was $1,676. This year, it's $1,736.

That deductible, however, only covers your first 60 days in the hospital. Beyond that point, you're looking at a daily coinsurance rate. That daily rate was $419 last year but rose to $434 this year.

If your hospital stay extends beyond 90 days, you'll have to use your lifetime reserve days. And there's a cost there as well. Last year, Medicare enrollees were expected to pay $838 per reserve day. This year, the daily cost is $868.

Finally, if you end up needing a skilled nursing facility, you'll be looking at a daily rate there, too, for days 21 through 100. That rate rose from $209.50 last year to $217 this year.

You may be looking at increases for other reasons

Of course, the Part A costs above are just universal Medicare costs that went up in 2026. You may also see higher costs if your Part D drug plan's premiums rose or if your medications are now subject to higher copays. If that's the case, make sure to explore a new drug plan when open enrollment kicks off in the fall.

Similarly, if you had an increase in income two years ago, you may be paying more than $202.90 per month for Part B if you're subject to surcharges known as income-related monthly adjustment amounts, or IRMAAs. IRMAAs can add anywhere from $81.20 to $487 per month to the cost of Part B. They're commonly triggered by income changes, such as the start of required minimum distributions.

A good way to offset higher Medicare costs

Since many costs associated with Medicare tend to increase from year to year, planning for that and giving healthcare expenses priority in your budget could help you avoid having to skimp on medical care. But it's also a good idea to buy supplemental insurance, or Medigap, to help offset those higher costs.

The best time to buy a Medigap policy is during the six-month period that begins the first day of the month you turn 65 and are enrolled in Medicare Part B. During this time, you can't be denied coverage based on health conditions you might have, and insurers have to give you the best available rate.

If you already missed that initial Medigap window, don't assume that it's too late to get coverage. Medigap won't pay for expenses that original Medicare won't, like dental cleanings or eye exams. But it could step in when you're facing costly Medicare Part A expenses, like deductibles and coinsurance.

There are several Medigap plans you can choose from, each offering specific coverage. It's important to compare your options carefully.

All told, Medicare is one of the hardest financial aspects of retirement to plan for, since its costs can rise substantially from year to year. It's important to anticipate those increases so you're not caught off guard. And buying Medigap early can be a great way to protect your finances.

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