It's Not Just a COLA: 4 Big Social Security Changes Happening in 2026

There's a reason retired Americans tend to check for Social Security news during the year. Given that many retirees end up relying heavily on those monthly benefit for income, it's common for seniors to search for clues about their upcoming cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs.

In 2025, Social Security recipients had to wait longer than usual to find out what their 2026 COLA would amount to. The Social Security Administration was initially set to release an official number on Oct. 15. But then the government shut down.

Due to the shutdown, a key inflation report was delayed, which caused a delay in an official COLA announcement. It wasn't until Oct. 24 that seniors would learn of their upcoming 2.8% COLA for 2026.

But while 2026's COLA may have hogged the Social Security spotlight these past few months, that's not the only change that's on tap for the program in the new year. Here are four more big changes you need to pay attention to -- and that includes people who aren't yet collecting monthly .

1. Social Security's earnings-test limits are rising

You may not be familiar with Social Security's earnings test if you don't work and receive benefits at the same time. But for people who collect benefits before reaching full retirement age, there's a limited amount of income they can earn before risking having benefits withheld.

In 2026, the earnings-test limits are rising, allowing seniors to earn more money before having benefits withheld. If you work and collect Social Security in 2026, you can earn up to $24,480 without having benefits withheld -- up from $23,400 in 2025. From there, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of earnings.

The earnings-test limit will also be much higher next year if you'll be reaching full retirement age at some point in 2026. It's increasing from $62,160 to $65,160. Beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 of earnings.

Withheld benefits, for the record, are repaid in the form of larger monthly checks once full retirement age arrives. But remember, claiming Social Security before full retirement age reduces monthly benefits for life -- regardless of whether you work or not.

2. The maximum monthly benefit is increasing

Social Security has a maximum monthly benefit retirees can collect. This year, the highest benefit available at full retirement age is $4,018. Next year, it's rising to $4,152.

However, if you'll be signing up for Social Security at age 70 in 2026, the highest possible benefit you can get is $5,251. Most Social Security recipients don't come close to getting the program's maximum monthly benefit, though.

3. Social Security's wage cap will rise again

Social Security gets most of its funding from payroll taxes. But there's a limit as to how much income the program taxes each year.

Social Security's wage cap tends to rise with inflation from year to year. In 2025, earnings beyond $176,100 aren't taxed. Next year, that cap is increasing to $184,500, so that's the cutoff for paying Social Security taxes on your wages. Clearly, this change will only affect you if you're someone who earns a high salary.

4. Social Security work credits will be harder to earn

One big myth about Social Security is that you're eligible for retirement benefits once you turn 62. But you can only collect those benefits if you've managed to accrue 40 work credits in your lifetime.

The value of a Social Security work credit is rising from $1,810 to $1,890 in 2026. If you work very part-time and want to collect the maximum number of credits you can in the new year, which is four, you may need to increase your hours, depending on how much you're paid.

While the primary Social Security change people are talking about for 2026 is the program's upcoming COLA, there are clearly a number of other big things happening, too. Be sure to keep tabs on Social Security -- whether you're already collecting benefits or are years away from that point.

