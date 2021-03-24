It's Not Gonna Take a Lot to Drag Me Away From You: Why Crypto Shouldn't Be Overregulated in Africa

By Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of OVEX

Toto's popular tune "Africa" was initially inspired by the keyboardist's love for the continent and his experiences there. Perhaps if David Paich wrote the song 40 years later, the lyrics might have focused on cryptocurrency and the promise it could bring. Over the last few years, the financial paradigm has changed in the continent as crypto increasingly becomes a dependable exchange of value. But with January's news of South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority planning to regulate digital currencies, crypto holders in the state and beyond might feel uneasy about their reliable source for payments.

African fiat currencies face perpetual issues with stability given the volatile political and economic climate of the continent. In South Africa, economic woes have created an aura of uncertainty and reduced confidence in the South African Rand. Similarly, in Nigeria, a lack of faith in central banks and authorities’ ability to manage the economy have left many struggling to find more stable mechanisms to remain financially viable. As a result, many of these countries experience high inflation rates during tumultuous times, the most extreme example being Zimbabwe. At one point, the Zimbabwean 1 trillion dollar note was worth merely USD 0.40.

Remittance issues, related to migrants abroad sending money home or Africans sending money to each other within the continent, are prevalent across Africa. A Chanalysis report found the remittance average across the continent was nine percent, more than two percent higher than the global average. Much of the world's unbanked population is concentrated in Subsaharan Africa and Asia, according to the World Bank. As a result, Africans in numerous countries have turned to the digital world for answers.

Crypto growth and dependency

Due to these political and economic instabilities, Africans have begun turning to crypto. Digital currencies have often enabled them to overcome high remittance costs and fiat currency value fluctuations. Crypto transfers to and from Africa under $10,000 shot up by 55 percent between June 2019 and June 2020, peaking at $316 million in June, largely due to remittance issues. Even in Nigeria, Reuters reported locals have started using bitcoin to pay suppliers abroad as a more feasible alternative to exchanging for U.S. dollars and dealing with transfer fees.

While most Africans, of course, still use local fiat currencies, cryptocurrency has offered financial viability to businesses working cross-border. Now they have become more dependent on these virtual currencies to operate their businesses. The use of crypto allows Africans to minimize exchange rate costs, putting rates and subsequent competition on a much more even playing field.

Overregulation can hurt in the long run

Regulation is critical in Africa, since it acts as a safety net to protect users from fraudulent schemes and cyber attacks. However, overregulation will have a negative effect on businesses using virtual assets to operate. Despite their international use, overregulation all over the continent could lead to cryptocurrencies suffering the same devaluation fate that fiat currencies have. Additionally if cryptocurrencies are regulated, a market chill may set in, significantly devaluing cryptocurrencies and making them financially unviable for business operations.

Overregulation may lead to a slowing of the actual payment process itself, mirroring current remittance issues which could well increase the cost of doing business. Classification is equally important. If cryptocurrencies are designated as securities rather than currencies, buying and selling could trigger unexpected tax events that could result in heavy fines levied or even jail time for unsuspecting business owners.

The crypto market has ripened much of Africa's commerce sector to the degree that some have become dependent on it for their supply chains and general operations. One miscalculation is imposing regulations that could trigger a spiraling, devastating effect. Regulation to protect crypto owners is a necessary step that African governments must take, but they must proceed with caution.

About the author

Jonathan is a serial entrepreneur and tech enthusiast from a young age, having started a private hedge fund, at 16, leveraging CFDs in South Africa and focusing on tech consulting firms. He holds a BA in Electrical Computer Engineering from the University of Capetown, and founded four companies while studying. Most recently, he founded OVEX with the goal of democratizing access to cryptocurrencies and its associated innovation, in Africa.

