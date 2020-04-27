It’s not enough: PPP Program Needs to Grow to At Least $1 Trillion

As of 10:30 AM Eastern this morning, the PPP Program re-opened for applications from this “bucket” of $310 Billion, as the first bucket of $349 Billion rapidly was depleted.

Has demand waned? On the contrary:

Not even 10 minutes after a government relief loan program for small businesses relaunched on Monday, lenders reported that the U.S. Small Business Administration system was overwhelmed and inaccessible with a flood of applications.

Lenders from across the country were saying they couldn’t get into the SBA’s system when the Paycheck Protection Program relaunched at 10:30 a.m. New York Time, said Paul Merski of the Independent Community Bankers of America. The system was down as early as 10:34 a.m. in New York, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Which is why we even put out a press release this morning demanding an additional $400 Billion rapidly be allocated to the program so the overall funding exceeds $1 Trillion.

The Federal government seems to imply that the $310B number was sufficient because that’s about how many applications were stranded that couldn’t get funded in the first round – about 1 million.

Here’s the thing, however, that’s not the true number. Based on our survey data and our estimation, over 4 million applications were not completed based on a variety of factors – including glitches on the SBA’s site, problems with the lenders, etc.

Which means even this next $310 Billion won’t be enough and why we called for at least an additional $400 Billion – with rules for disbursement that will make sure TRULY small businesses benefit, and not just large companies masquerading as small ones. Read more here, and if you haven’t yet, be sure to submit an application.

COVID Loan Tracker was started by small business owners Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth to help their fellow small business owners understand where PPP and EIDL money is flowing. We are empowering the business community and journalists with the data they need to keep the government accountable.

