It's Not About Whether You Love Your Job, It's Whether You Have Fun At It

Work is called work for a reason, but the luckiest of employees have chosen a job that suits their interests and skills evenly.

These are the people who love their jobs. They feel sufficiently challenged and fairly compensated, but even then, there are times when the idea of getting up in the morning to put in eight hours is overwhelming. Loving what you do is important. But more and more, it’s becoming clear that having fun while you do it is even more imperative.

While loving your job improves your creative performance by up to 9%, having fun has other qualities that might go further. A 2014 study of workers in a variety of roles looked at the impact of workplace fun and engagement. What it found was that sort of environment not only resulted in increased kindness among coworkers, it helped workers avoid associates who revel in negativity.

And when it comes to productivity, the benefits are even greater.

“Fun at work was positively and directly related to organizational citizenship behavior, and positively and indirectly to both task performance and creative performance,” the study reads. “In addition, individuals having fun at work were also more likely to be more engaged in their work, and consequently exhibit greater creative performance.”

Fun at work can take place in a variety of ways. It could be a weekly get together or public celebrations or productivity contests. The actual activity is best determined by the make-up of the team. The danger for managers, though, is in trying too hard. There is a thin line between being the boss that people rally around and The Office’s Michael Scott.

“Sometimes the best support that management can give employees to encourage learning from experimentation and self-reflection is remaining in the background and allowing employees to be themselves, rather than directly providing aid and assistance,” noted the authors of a 2017 study looking at the impact of fun on the workplace.

Ultimately, though, organized activities can only move the needle so far. When it comes to having fun at work, that’s often something people are responsible for themselves—and most don’t realize that responsibility starts long before they accept a position.

Most workers, when they try to envision what will make them happy at work, focus on things like promotions and salary increases—events that are future-based. But they often don’t look at future day-to-day advantages. Behavioral science can explain this: People care about the present when they’re in it, but don’t much care about it in advance.

“It is much easier to get out of bed in the morning if our job is interesting and our colleagues are fun to be around,” wrote Ayelet Fishbach, a professor of behavioral science and marketing at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago in The New York Times. “But we care much less about such benefits when we apply for a future job. We fail to realize that the person we are in the present — the one who values intrinsic benefits — is awfully similar to the person we will be in the future.”

The trick is finding small pleasures in the daily work routine. That can be anything from a regular lunch with a friend to listening to music to spontaneous social activities after work ends. The more enjoyable the day-to-day is, the more likely an employee is to stick around.

Fun, of course, isn’t generally something you can plan in advance. It’s a joke between friends that takes on a life of its own. It’s banter. It’s the chance to let loose when you don’t expect to. Most importantly, it can act as a recovery vehicle in stressful times. (There’s a reason gallows humor is so prevalent in the most high-pressure fields.).

Some well-intentioned people, when offering counsel, urge others to do what they love. That’s not the trick, because anything you do on a day-to-day basis, no matter how much you love it, will become work at some point. The trick is to never stop having fun while you follow whatever career path you decide upon.

