Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ believes that it’s never too late to become wealthy. In a Facebook post, Kiyosaki said that while there is a belief that many people have simply waited too long to start saving and investing, there is still time for them to accumulate wealth.

“There’s an old Chinese Proverb that says, ‘the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is today,'” he wrote in the post.

In another Facebook post, Kiyosaki reiterated his belief, citing a slew of wealthy celebrities who didn’t become rich until much older, such as Oprah Winfrey (age 49 at the time); George Lucas (age 52); and Warren Buffett (age 56).

According to him, one path to becoming wealthy later in life is by using technology.

“In today’s information age — the fastest and easiest way for ANYONE to create real wealth is through technology,” he noted, adding that “technology doesn’t care how old a person is!”

And this can be achieved no matter your circumstances, he added, whether you were let go from your job, you’re a stay-at-home mom or a retiree who wants a new purpose and a new source of income.

Kiyosaki added that a person — wherever they are in life — can start an online business for instance, to open up more opportunities for a wealthier future.

He added that, “for anyone thinking: ‘Robert, this sounds amazing, but my family is relying on me and I can’t just quit my job to do this.” Well, I have great news.” According to author, most people start using this simple system as a side business, generating an extra few hundred or thousand dollars a month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become Wealthy,’ According to Robert Kiyosaki

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.