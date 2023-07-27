It’s Legal To Work Multiple Salaried Jobs, but Should You?

You have a full-time job, but you don’t actually work 40 hours per week. To be honest, you have a lot of extra time on your hands, so you’re thinking about taking on another full-time job.

This might sound a bit wild, but you’re definitely not the first person to have this idea.

Make Money With Google Bard and AI: How To Earn $3,000 a Month or More

See: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Anthony Brunello, co-founder and chief technology officer at ADTAQ, credits working multiple jobs with being able to become both a first-time homeowner and entrepreneur.

“As an early adopter of remote work, I learned many years ago just how wasteful the traditional office setting is for many jobs,” he said. “In a typical work day, you are spending at least an hour commuting, one to two hours socializing, an hour for lunch and at least another hour being pulled off task to help a random someone walking by.”

He noted that this adds up to at least four hours each day that could be reallocated to performing actual work.

“By working remotely, you are effectively able to accomplish the same amount of work as someone in the office, in just half the time,” he said. “If you apply this principle to two jobs, you would be able to fully focus on your tasks for four hours at each role.”

He said this would require you to put in eight hours of total effort each day — four hours at each job — but still accomplish just as much at both positions as someone who goes into the office each day.

This sounds pretty amazing, but he noted there are several caveats that also need to be on your radar. He offered this advice to avoid them.

Don’t Stretch Yourself Too Thin

“You must be qualified enough to be able to deliver on your commitments at each and every role you take on,” he said. “If the ask is to deliver a report or product by a certain date and you need a full 40-hour work week in order to accomplish that, then multiple roles are not for you.”

He said to be honest with yourself and don’t commit to more than you know you can deliver.

See: 5 Ways To Use AI To Generate Passive Income

Don’t Violate a Non-Compete Agreement

“You definitely should not hold positions with two competing organizations, as that is a recipe for termination or even legal action,” he said. “Keep the industries you hold your roles in diversified and you should be fine.”

Don’t Stress Yourself Into Burnout

“The greater number of roles you hold, the higher probability you have of burning out,” he said. “Even if you can consistently complete the tasks assigned to you, two times the constant notifications, emails and meetings can make it hard to ever have a moment to recover.”

Consequently, he advised only working multiple jobs for a limited amount of time.

“If you have a specific goal in mind, such as saving up a down payment for a home, paying off some lingering debt or trying to shore up a retirement fund, then go for it,” he said. “Know your limits, and don’t forget to consider work-life balance, as working multiple roles simultaneously can be quite taxing.”

Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, founder of Childfree Wealth, echoed this sentiment.

“If you are going to work two jobs, it should be for a limited amount of time to reach a goal,” he said. “I’ve seen people work two jobs to get out of debt faster, reach FIRE — i.e., financial independence, retire early — and to buy a house. It can work.”

Do Review Your Benefits and Taxes

“For example, you may be able to get better health insurance at one job and a cash payment for not taking healthcare benefits at the other job,” Zigmont said. “With taxes, both jobs will assume you are not making any outside money and withhold too little, unless you adjust it.”

6 Tips To Decide If Working Two Salaried Jobs Is Right for You

Earning two salaries is great, but working two jobs isn’t for everyone. Joseph Catanzaro, CFP, a financial advisor at Oak & Stone Capital Advisors, shared advice to help you decide if it’s a good choice for you.

Consider Your Financial Goals

“Evaluate whether the extra income is necessary to achieve specific financial goals or if it’s primarily for discretionary spending,” he said.

Gauge Your Work-Life Balance

“Reflect on personal priorities and determine if managing multiple jobs aligns with [your] desired work-life balance,” he said.

Take Passion Projects Into Account

“If someone has a passion project or hobby, assess if working additional jobs will enhance or hinder their pursuit of it,” he said.

Be Honest About Your Time Management Skills

“Consider time management skills and determine if they can handle the added responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Assess Job Compatibility

“Evaluate whether the jobs are compatible and if working multiple jobs could lead to conflicts of interest or contractual violations,” he said.

Think About Career Advancement

“Assess if working multiple jobs aligns with long-term career goals and ambitions,” he said.

Ultimately, he said the decision to work multiple salaried jobs is a personal one.

“It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons carefully and be honest about personal capabilities and limitations before making such a move,” he said. “Consulting with a financial advisor or career counselor can also provide valuable insights and guidance in making this decision.”

If you decide to go ahead with taking on multiple salaried jobs, check in with yourself often. Be honest with yourself about how it’s actually going, and if it feels like too much, give yourself permission to downsize back to holding just one full-time position.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: It’s Legal To Work Multiple Salaried Jobs, but Should You?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.