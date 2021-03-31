It's Infrastructure Week (For Real This Time): How Investors Can Capitalize

It’s finally here, folks: Infrastructure week!

Forgive my sarcasm and cynicism, but for the last four years, "infrastructure week" has been the butt of jokes more than an actual plan. The Trump administration’s attempts to focus on rebuilding the country’s roads, bridges and power grid were seen as a way of deflecting the unfavorable news coverage that dogged them so often, and repeated attempt to focus instead on what seemed to be the one issue that drew bipartisan support became something of a running joke. While there may have been an element of expediency to talking about it, that didn’t mean that infrastructure spending wasn’t needed, nor that the measures proposed were bad policy.

The fact is, over the last thirty or forty years, no matter which party controlled Congress or the White House, U.S. infrastructure spending has fallen behind that of our allies and competitors. One might expect that a rapidly developing country like China would outspend America, but it's actually worse than that. According to a Council on Foreign Relations study, the U.S. is second to last among G20 members in projected infrastructure spending from 2016-2040 as a percentage of GDP. Let that sink in for a minute -- even fiscally conservative countries such as the U.K. and Germany investing more in themselves than Uncle Sam, with only Mexico spending less.

In many ways, this couldn’t have come at a worse time in history. In addition to the roads, bridges, ports, and power grid that have needed funding for so long, we now have a need for internet and telecom infrastructure if we are to even remain competitive with other nations, let alone lead the pack.

So, let’s not look at Biden’s infrastructure package, which will be officially unveiled today, as an attempt to steer attention away from the President’s dog’s proclivity for biting people, or the situation at the border, or Governor Cuomo’s problems, or whatever. I said when Trump introduced his infrastructure package that investors should focus on its contents, not its possibly convenient timing. The same is true now, and this is not a time to overly complicate things.

The obvious beneficiaries are the place to be if you want to profit from this, even though many of them have already shown significant gains in anticipation of this announcement. Building materials suppliers such as Summit (SUM) and Martin Marietta (MLM) may be hanging around multi-year highs, but neither has a sky-high P/E and with billions in government money coming to their industry, further significant gains look likely. The same can be said of steel companies too, with stocks like U.S. Steel (X) and ArcelorMittal (MT) able to build on big gains over the last six months or so.

If the current highs put you off those plays, you might want to consider another area of infrastructure that will see some love in today’s announcement: broadband internet and telecoms. The benefit to companies in those areas of government largesse is less direct, but the flood of money will still lift all boats. Telecom REITs like American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC), both of which are significantly below their highs, can offer appreciation as well as good dividends, as can telecom stocks like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Then there is energy. No proposal coming from this White House would be complete without some reference to green energy, and infrastructure is no exception. There isn’t much in the way of specific help for renewable energy in the plan as far as I can see, but the subject will undoubtedly come up, and that in itself will probably be enough to give a boost to stocks like FSLR and SPWR, which have come down noticeably from their post-election highs a couple of months ago.

Whichever way you choose to play it, though, the important thing for investors to understand is that as tempting as it is to be cynical when the White House, any White House, tries to switch our attention to infrastructure, proposals in that area offer enough pork in enough Congressional districts and states that they tend to get passed. That means big injections of money into a few industries are coming, and buying stock in those areas, even if only as a short-term trade, makes sense.

