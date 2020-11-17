4D Molecular Therapeutics, which is developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering. The company previously filed to raise $100 million in September 2019 but withdrew this past July after raising $75 million in a private funding round.



4D is developing product candidates using its targeted and evolved AAV vectors, initially focusing on ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its lead candidates include 4D-125, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa with initial data expected in 2021; 4D-110, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for choroideremia with initial data expected in 2022; and 4D-310, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for Fabry disease with initial data expected in 2021. It has two additional candidates that it expects to file INDs for in the 2H21.



The Emeryville, CA-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $17 million in collaboration and license revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FDMT. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article It's in the genes: Gene therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics refiles for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



