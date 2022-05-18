US Markets

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

Contributors
Alicia Powell Reuters
Barbara Goldberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single "Shake It Off."

By Alicia Powell and Barbara Goldberg

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single "Shake It Off." The 32-year-old urged students to make the most of their choices. "Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex.... You get to pick what your life has time and room for."

"I have some good news: It's totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It's totally up to you," she added, dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium.

She praised the graduates for taking on the challenge of attending college during a pandemic. "Never be ashamed of trying - effortlessness is a myth," Swift said.

The Grammy winner was among three recipients of honorary degrees from the university. It was the first college degree for Swift, who performed in concert tours while in high school.

NYU offers a course on Taylor Swift, including her evolution as a creative music entrepreneur.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Barbara.Goldberg@thomsonreuters.com; 646-875-2130; Reuters Messaging: Barbara.Goldberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular