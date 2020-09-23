Corsair Gaming, which designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components, raised $238 million by offering 14 million shares (54% primary) at $17, within the range of $16 to $18.



Corsair Gaming plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CRSR. Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article It's game time: Gaming hardware maker Corsair Gaming prices IPO at $17 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



