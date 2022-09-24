It's Down 35% But Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 35% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 27% share price drop.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Alcoa may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Alcoa certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:AA Price Based on Past Earnings September 24th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Alcoa will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Alcoa's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 125%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.4% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.7% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Alcoa is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Shares in Alcoa have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Alcoa currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Alcoa (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Alcoa, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

