It's Down 26% But Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) shares have had a horrible month, losing 26% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 14% in that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Zepp Health may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Zepp Health hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:ZEPP Price Based on Past Earnings April 9th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Zepp Health.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Zepp Health's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 61%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 35% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 51% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Zepp Health is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Zepp Health's P/E

Zepp Health's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Zepp Health currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Zepp Health, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

