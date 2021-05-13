Its Crunchtime for Income Investors

(New York)

Last week's jobs report was disappointing, to say the least, but bond market investors want to know what exactly this means for the recovery: Is this a blip or are we headed for a weakening recovery? Markets are signaling that it could be a slower tightening than they initially might have expected but upcoming data will help investors solidify their response. Job’s Openings and Labor turnover survey (jolts) will tell investors if there is a labor market slump. CPI inflation numbers on food and energy will tell investors how big the labor market spillover troubles are. Additionally, real average hourly earnings are included in this report to be released Wednesday. Finally, retail sales data is released for April on Friday. Growth is expected to slow already but the additional slowdown could be a warning.

FINSUM: These data releases are critical for not only what the bond market sees but what the Fed sees as well. If economic data slows this could change the cadence of the recovery and QE.

bonds

income

yields

rates

inflation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.