It’s Been a Great Month for the Dow: NDJI Makes it Yours

There’s no argument that it’s been a challenging year for U.S. equities, with the major equity indexes all hitting bear market territory in the latter half of the year. Despite equity underperformance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been quietly treading water for much of the year and is currently well above its technical indicators, a strong signal to buy for savvy advisors.

The Dow is comprised of just 30 companies and has been able to capitalize on a number of wins this year, such as positive earnings reports, while limiting the drag of underperforming sectors such as information technology that have weighed heavily on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. It’s kept the market-cap weighted index performing better this year than the other large equity indexes and is currently above both its 200-day simple moving average and its 50-day SMA as well, a major buy signal for anyone relying on trend-following.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest of all the U.S. equity indexes, and while it has its roots in the industrial sector, it has spread beyond to incorporate well-established companies from across many of the major sectors — except transportation and utilities. These companies, called blue-chip companies, are a popular haven in times of economic difficulty because of their proven track records of performance and reliability.

The Dow has made big strides in November and hit 9% above its 50-day displaced moving average on 11/25: the DMA takes the simple moving average and moves it either forward or backwards in time, generally to better identify trends directions. It’s just the eighth time this has happened since 1990 according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Image source: Bespoke Invest’s Twitter

There are only two ETFs that track the Dow Jones Industrial Average specifically, but only one is actively managed and offers the potential of generating monthly income while seeking to mitigate volatility: the Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI), which utilizes an options collar that aims to reduce volatility and provide a measure of downside protection.

