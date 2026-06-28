It's Been 2 Years Since Chipotle Issued Its 50-for-1 Stock Split. Here's How Much You'd Have Today if You Had Invested $10,000 in Chipotle the Day Before It Split.

Key Points

Chipotle initiated a 50-for-1 stock split two years ago.

Since then, the stock price has plummeted 53%.

Has Chipotle stock hit the bottom?

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Roughly two years ago, one of the highest-priced stocks on the market, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), got a whole lot cheaper.

The restaurant chain stock, which had been trading at more than $3,200 per share as of June 25, 2024, underwent a 50-for-1 stock split on June 26, 2024. That meant that for every share investors held at the time, they received 49 more shares as the shares were split evenly 50-for-1.

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The historic split was designed to make the stock more accessible to new investors and Chipotle employees, bringing the share price down to about $66 per share.

Typically, a stock split generates investor buzz, more investments, and a spike in the stock price. Many investors thought Chipotle stock would get a bump as it had been red hot at the time, rising about 450%, or 19% on an annualized basis, over the previous 10 years as the chain had been rapidly expanding.

But that was not the case.

Cheaper, but still expensive

As it turned out, that 50-for-1 stock split was not a launching pad but a peak for Chipotle stock.

One thing some investors at the time might have been skeptical of is its high valuation, as Chipotle stock was trading at around 61 times earnings back in June 2024. Even though the share price came down in the split, the valuation didn't change, and the stock remained highly overvalued.

Since June 26, 2024, Chipotle stock has plummeted from that split-adjusted price of $66 per share, an all-time high, to just about $31 per share now, a total decline of about 53%, or 31% per year on an annualized basis.

So, if you had invested $10,000 in Chipotle stock at that stock-split price of $66 per share, you would have bought about 152 shares. That $10,000 investment today would be worth less than half that amount, about $4,750.

Is Chipotle finally a buy?

Chipotle's two-year decline is due to several factors, primarily its high valuation. But also, the company went through a leadership transition and had been plagued by declining year-over-year same-store sales.

Chipotle had seen less foot traffic as consumers have cut back on eating out due to rising prices and economic stresses. Also, inflation has increased the price of beef, which has impacted Chipotle's bottom line.

But in the first quarter, things started to shift as same-store sales increased 0.5% and revenue rose 7%, year over year. The company is also aggressively opening more new restaurants, which should boost sales. It plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026, a record that beats last year's 345 new restaurant openings.

Just as important, the beaten-down stock is now a better value, trading at 28 times earnings. Wall Street is bullish, with analysts rating Chipotle stock a consensus buy and a median price target of $42 per share, implying 33% upside.

I'm still a little wary of the valuation. It could fall a bit further before it starts working its way back up.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.