It's Another Up Day for the Dow

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 signaled gains at the open.

All three of the main U.S. stock indexes were poised to open higher as investors continued to hope for a trade deal with China.

Monday March. Stocks are looking to start the week with gains, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and S&P 500 futures rising 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% higher ahead before the open. It’s another earnings-heavy week, but with a fairly light slate this morning. Hope for a U.S.-China trade deal continues to lift the market.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

AT&T (ticker: T) was up 2% to $37.64 as upbeat full-year guidance overshadowed revenues that turned out to be lighter than expected.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) gained 2% to $19.13 after J.P. Morgan upgraded it to Overweight.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose 2.5% to $144.30 after winning a Department of Defense contract that Amazon.com (AMZN) had been expected to win.

Tiffany (TIF) was up after 32% to $130.11 after LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) made a nonbinding takeover proposal for $120 a share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) gained 0.9% to $55.90 after reporting upbeat earnings.

