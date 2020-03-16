Stocks plunged following news that the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero and will reinstating its crisis-era bond-buying program.

Stocks are plunging again worldwide as news that the Fed cut interest rates to near zero and will reinstate its crisis-era bond-buying program appear to intensify fear about the economy.

It’s another brutal trading day on Wall Street.

The coronavirus continues, and the Federal Reserve said Sunday evening it is slashing interest rates to near-zero and reinstating its bond-buying program. The efforts, an attempt to keep the engines of the financial system running, were instead interpreted by traders as a sign of desperation, or at least, an indication that things are worse than they had thought.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of 9.7%, or 2,250.46 points, leaving it at 20,935.16. The S&P 500 dropped 8.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 6.1%.

Oil plunged 8%, with the price of West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, falling below $30 a barrel.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which fell 18% last week, slumped 8.8%.

In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 fell close to 10%, while the Nikkei 225 fell over 2% in Tokyo.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 14 basis points to 0.81%.

The selling comes as the number of Italian Covid-19 cases surged. The U.S. expanded a travel ban to the U.K. and Ireland, Germany announced it was partially closing its borders, France closed its famous cafes and restaurants and the Netherlands ordered its weed-selling coffee shops to close.

In the sea of red premarket, it is little surprise that individual stocks were also plunging.

Apple (AAPL) was down 12.3%, due in part to being slapped with a $1.3 billion fine over anticompetitive sales practices. The iPhone maker also said it was closing stores outside of China amid the coronavirus.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) saw its shares plunge more than 15%. JPMorgan was one of eight banks that announced Sunday that they were halting buybacks so that they can continue lending to businesses and individuals harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other banks in the group include Goldman Sachs, (GS) down 13.6%; Morgan Stanley, down 15.3%; Citigroup (C), off 18.4%; Bank of America (BAC), off 16.4%; Wells Fargo, 14.2% lower; State Street (STT), down 17%; and Bank of New York Mellon (BK), off 13.5%.

American Airlines (AAL) shares plunged 16.6% after suspending 75% of its long haul international flights as demand weakens and travel bans grow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) were off 13.8% and 18%, respectively.

