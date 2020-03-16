Stocks plunged following news that the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero and will reinstating its crisis-era bond-buying program.

Stocks are deep in the red, though off their earlier lows, after the Fed cut rates to near zero and reinstated its crisis-era bond-buying program. The striking moves intensified economic worries.

It’s another rout on Wall Street.

The coronavirus continues, and the Federal Reserve said Sunday evening it is slashing interest rates to near-zero and reinstating its bond-buying program. The efforts, an attempt to keep the engines of the financial system running, were instead interpreted by traders as a sign of desperation, or at least, an indication that things are worse than they had thought.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of 9.7%, or 2,250.46 points, leaving it at 20,935.16. The S&P 500 dropped 8.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 6.1%. The drop immediately triggered a 15-minute trading halt for the third time since last Monday.

Stocks initially fell deeper into the red after trading resumed around 9:45 a.m., but then recovered a modest amount of ground. In late morning, the Dow was off 7.3%, the S&P 500 had fallen 6.4%, and the Nasdaq was off 6.3%. The next circuit breaker is at a 13% decline.

Oil plunged almost 7%, with the price of West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, falling below $30 a barrel.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which fell 18% last week, slumped 5.4%.

In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 fell close to 10%, while the Nikkei 225 fell over 2% in Tokyo.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 11 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.838%. The price of gold slipped 2%.

It’s been an immensely volatile stretch for the market. The S&P 500’s last five daily moves are -7.6%, +4.9%, -4.9%, -9.5%, +9.3%—and now Monday’s near double-digit drop. The Cboe Volatility Index, or Vix, jumped 31%, to about 76. It’s an extremely elevated level for the Vix, which measures expectations of future volatility based on index options pricing.

The selling comes as the number of Italian Covid-19 cases surged. The U.S. expanded a travel ban to the U.K. and Ireland, Germany announced it was partially closing its borders, France closed its famous cafes and restaurants and the Netherlands ordered its weed-selling coffee shops to close.

In the sea of red, it is little surprise that individual stocks were also plunging.

Apple (AAPL) was down 8%, due in part to being slapped with a $1.3 billion fine over anticompetitive sales practices. The iPhone maker also said it was closing stores outside of China amid the coronavirus.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares plunged 11.5%. JPMorgan was one of eight banks that announced Sunday that they were halting buybacks so that they can continue lending to businesses and individuals harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other banks in the group include Goldman Sachs, (GS) down 7%; Morgan Stanley (MS), down 9.9%; Citigroup (C), off 14%; Bank of America (BAC), off 13%; Wells Fargo, 9% lower; State Street (STT), down 6.5%; and Bank of New York Mellon (BK), off 5.8%.

American Airlines (AAL) shares plunged 8.7% after suspending 75% of its long-haul international flights as demand weakens and travel bans grow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) were off 9.9% and 18%, respectively.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

