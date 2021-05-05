It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAFT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 21x and even P/E's above 42x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Safety Insurance Group as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:SAFT Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Safety Insurance Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Safety Insurance Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Safety Insurance Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 42% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 124% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Safety Insurance Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Safety Insurance Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Safety Insurance Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Safety Insurance Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Safety Insurance Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.