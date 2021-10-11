It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) as an attractive investment with its 15x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage?

NYSE:NGVC Price Based on Past Earnings October 11th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.4%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 43% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 12% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the company's performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

