It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:FSI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 44x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Flexible Solutions International as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

AMEX:FSI Price Based on Past Earnings April 17th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Flexible Solutions International.

Is There Any Growth For Flexible Solutions International?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Flexible Solutions International's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 52% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 59% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 40% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 21%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Flexible Solutions International's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Flexible Solutions International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Flexible Solutions International, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Flexible Solutions International, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

