It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 36x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Cummins' and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:CMI Price Based on Past Earnings January 13th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Cummins' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 43% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 99% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 10% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Cummins' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Cummins' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Cummins currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cummins that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.