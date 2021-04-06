It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Alliance Data Systems hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:ADS Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Alliance Data Systems will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For Alliance Data Systems?

Alliance Data Systems' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 45%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 55% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Alliance Data Systems is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Alliance Data Systems' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Alliance Data Systems currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Alliance Data Systems (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

