It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.3x AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for AdvanSix as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like AdvanSix's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 119% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 46% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 38% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that AdvanSix is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of AdvanSix's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for AdvanSix that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on AdvanSix, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

