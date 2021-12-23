It’s a Quiet Economic Calendar, Leaving COVID-19 News Updates in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action this morning.

For the Japanese Yen

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, Japan’s annual core rate of inflation picked up from 0.1% to 0.5%. Economists had forecast an uptick to 0.4%. The annual rate of inflation accelerated from 0.1% to 0.6%.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥114.470 to ¥114.460 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.09% to ¥114.490 against the U.S Dollar,

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.09% to $0.6821, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.10% to $0.7237.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

Volumes will be on the lighter side. France is scheduled for an early close with the German, Italian, and Spanish markets closed for the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.01% to $1.1326.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction, leaving the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment and COVID-19 news.

It’s also an early close for the UK markets today.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.02% to $1.3411.

Across the Pond

There are no stats to consider today, with the U.S markets closed today.

On Thursday, the Dollar Spot Index slipped by 0.06% to end the day at 96.019.

For the Loonie

It’s quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats to provide direction. With many major markets closed or on shortened sessions, volumes will be on the lighter side.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.03% to C$1.2814 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.