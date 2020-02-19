It's A Beautiful Day in the Stock Neighborhood

Things are looking good if you’re currently in the markets. Good earnings news has been a common story for companies this quarter including Microsoft MSFT who saw a nice bump. More news about Tesla TSLA has the stock pushing higher, but stocks with manufacturing in China like Apple AAPL are warning that the coronavirus has effected manufacturing and could impact earnings next season. And what happens when a billionaire sells some stock, buys a mansion, loses a government contract then donates billions to save the planet? A conspiracy theory is born! Amazon’s AMZN Jeff Bezos is making some moves which have us scratching our heads to what could be going on. Check out the episode to see what else we touch on. And while you’re there, like, subscribe drop a comment or tell us to get off the web! We want to hear from you!

