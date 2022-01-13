Itron's (ITRI) Temetra to be Used by Ireland's ESB Networks

Itron Inc’s ITRI Temetra solution is being implemented by Ireland’s electricity distribution network operator — Electricity Supply Board Networks or ESB Networks.

Temetra will start implementing ESB Networks in 2022 alongside the launch of the Smart Metering Program across the country as part of the government’s National Climate Action Plan, noted Itron.

Itron’s Temetra will aid ESB Networks to improve meter data management by reading more than 1.75 million meters across its service territory and boosting operational optimization. Temetra will aid ESB Networks to keep a tab on the status of the meters and the data collected by the meter readers. By using Temetra Geo-Routing capability, ESB Networks can speed up the work assignment/reassignment process based on the meter and meter reading location, added the company.

Itron’s Temetra is the company’s cloud-based mobile meter data collection and management solution. The solution is designed to aid utility companies to gain access and modify meter data and assignments from anywhere through a web login, thereby eliminating the need to maintain local software installation.

Opportunities in the Utility Sector Augur Well

Itron is one of the prominent suppliers of a wide array of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software, devices, globally.

Itron has been endeavoring to boost its presence on the back of reliable and efficient solutions in the utility sector. Recently, the company inked an agreement with Malaysia-based Sarawak Energy to implement the company’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.

In November 2021, Itron introduced its first SaaS delivery program model, Itron Smart Pay, in North America. The solution will help utilities to make it easier for their customers to manage and pay their energy consumption bills.

Prior to that, Itron worked with England-based United Utilities to deploy Temetra solution to aid in achieving operational optimization and boost customer management.

In June 2021, Itron also implemented a “grid-interactive” water heater program for Fort Collins Utilities to help the utility company slash energy usage.

