Itron's (ITRI) Solutions Leveraged by Severn Trent Water

Itron Inc. ITRI has announced a collaboration with Severn Trent Water as part of the company’s Green Recovery Program to transform Warwickshire, England, into a smart water region.

The project involves the deployment of Itron's advanced metering infrastructure system, which includes 157,000 Itron smart water meters fitted with Cyble multi-connectivity communication modules and linked via Connexin, an Itron partner that is supplying the LoRaWAN network.

Itron's smart water meters provide the utility accurate, effective, and thorough measures of the water volume, which can be checked frequently to better spot leakage and help customers to digitalize and optimize their operations.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

The water meters maintain a high degree of precision and can measure water volume while monitoring a range of flow rates, which helps to create a smart infrastructure for Warwickshire.

Severn Trent Water will also leverage Itron’s Temetra platform to gather and manage meter data through mobile meter readings or communication networks.

Itron’s device solutions business segment has a wide array of standard gas meters, electricity IEC meters, water meters and communicating meters. The company plans to leverage its portfolio to expand its global presence in the utility sector with several collaborations.

In October, the company announced a collaboration with SmartThings to connect Itron’s industrial Internet of Things network solution and SmartThings’ services and solutions. The partnership will use Itron's distributed intelligence network, which has millions of linked endpoints, and SmartThings Energy service to give real-time energy readings and consumption trends for better energy management and conservation.

Prior to that, the company launched the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program in the Asia Pacific region, providing utilities and municipalities with tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions. The program is aimed at improving energy and water management capabilities and client support for Itron’s sales channel partners.

These collaborations are likely to offer a steady revenue stream for the company. However, the company faces heightened competition, leading to the threat of pricing pressure and a loss of market share. A leveraged balance sheet is a further concern.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of ITRI have lost 36.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Pure Storage PSTG and Arista Networks ANET. Pure Storage currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Synopsys and Arista Networks presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, up 4.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.2%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 3%. Shares of SNPS have increased 9.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, rising 24.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have increased 12.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 1.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15.7%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 37.3% in the past year.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.