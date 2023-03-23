Itron's (ITRI) Smart Meter to Curb Abbanoa Water Wastage

Itron ITRI has inked a partnership with Abbanoa S.p.A to reduce water waste and promote sustainable water use in Sardinia, Italy. The partnership with the leading water distributor in the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea will involve the deployment of Itron's Intelis wSource smart water meters, which use ultrasonic technology to gather accurate data to manage water use and delivery.

The smart metering technology provides detailed and precise data on a regular basis, which will help Abbanoa detect leaks and minimize non-revenue water loss.

The smart meter has a remote reading feature that helps Abbanoa to collect meter readings remotely, which is expected to help it identify unusual water consumption patterns and reduce unlawful use. In addition, the ultrasonic water meters are designed to be long-lasting and prevent unplanned maintenance costs.

The implementation of Itron's smart water meters will help Abbanoa improve the quality of its service, fasten activity times and minimize costs. The technology will enable the utility service provider to simplify data collection and obtain insights into the health of its water network, thereby reducing real and apparent water loss.

Itron's smart meters have the ability to provide 2,500 consumption readings in a single day compared to 200 with a traditional door-to-door system, per a company report. This will likely help Abbanoa to simplify its data collection process.

Itron is one of the major suppliers of a broad array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software and devices globally.

Itron’s solutions continue to gain significant traction. In January, the company announced a collaboration with Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool) to improve the efficiency of the latter's cooling systems and increase customer satisfaction.

The company plans to expand its global presence in the utility sector with numerous collaborations.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have lost 0.6% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 3.2% in the past year.



