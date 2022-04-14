Itron's (ITRI) Online Marketplace Augments Its Product Portfolio

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently rolled out its online Partner Solution Marketplace, where for the first time, Itron’s existing and prospective customers can gain direct access to cutting-edge,proven and secure solutions from third parties, streamlining the process of identifying the correct solution.



The Partner Solution Marketplace enhances and extends the solutions found in Itron’s product portfolio. The product catalog now features state-of-the-art and emerging field-ready solutions such as smart city technologies and Distributed Intelligence (DI) applications to boost consumer energy awareness and enable more efficient management of appliances, solar generation and electric vehicle charging. The catalog also enables diverse use cases, including demand response, distribution automation, distributed energy management, gas, water, smart cities, and smart lighting.



Visitors can explore the catalog for products by solution type, industry, supported connectivity models and regional availability. Thus, by leveraging the power of the marketplace, visitors can search for solutions that drive the future of energy, water and smart cities. Moreover, the partner ecosystem will help customers rev up the modernization of utilities and enable them to revamp their business to deliver enhanced customer service, safety and reliability.



Per Itron, the marketplace will continue to evolve as the company will include more tested solutions and new partners, allowing its customers to gain value by getting access to innovative solutions from a robust, diverse and mature partner ecosystem.

Opportunities Bright for Itron

Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is one of the prominent suppliers of a wide array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software devices globally.



Itron has been consistently working toward expanding its global presence, taking advantage of reliable and efficient solutions in the utility sector. Moreover, the company collaborates with technology innovators, consultants, service providers and channel partners to deliver meaningful outcomes for smart utilities and cities in its quest to build a more resourceful world.



Recently, Itron entered into a contract with CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to deploy 3 million Itron Intelis natural gas ultrasonic smart meters for modernizing the latter’s natural gas distribution system. Per the contract, CenterPoint will leverage Itron’s smart natural gas metering solution to improve safety and service for its customers while enhancing its distribution system’s reliability and efficiency.



Prior to that, Itron joined forces with Emerson to offer reliable thermostats as part of its Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), direct install demand response (DR) and distributed energy resource (DER) programs. Per the alliance, Emerson’s Sensi thermostats will join Itron’s ecosystem of third-party devices for its BYOD and direct install DR programs. Also, Itron’s newly-developed IntelliSOURCE-powered DER Optimizer solution will be used in conjunction with Emerson’s Sensi thermostats for BYOD and direct installs programs. This will give consumers hold over their energy usage through the Sensi app or the utility’s mobile app, thereby helping them lower their energy footprint.



