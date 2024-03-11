Itron's (ITRI) AMI Solution Gets Leveraged by Coopesantos R.L.

Itron ITRI announced a partnership with Los Santos Rural Electrification Cooperative (Coopesantos R.L.) in Costa Rica.

Coopesantos R.L. has achieved a milestone by fully implementing Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network. One of the four electric cooperatives in Costa Rica, it is committed to enhancing community well-being and has become the first rural electrifier in Costa Rica and Central America to complete this project.

Over a five-year period, the project integrated Itron’s distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled AMI solution with Coopesantos R.L.’s customer information system and installed more than 50,000 Itron smart electricity meters. This upgrade equips Coopesantos R.L. with grid edge intelligence, enhancing visibility and modernizing its electrical grid.

The full Itron AMI solution offers benefits such as power outage alerts, reducing carbon footprint through remote meter readings and updates, and increased client satisfaction by detecting changes in energy usage patterns and technical irregularities.

Itron is a technology and services company. It is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors.

Itron recently reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64%. The company reported EPS of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues totaled $577.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line also improved 23% year over year. The outperformance was driven by strong operational execution and easing of supply-chain issues.

For the first quarter of 2024, ITRI expects revenues to be between $575 million and $585 million. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated in the range of 80-90 cents.

For 2024, management projects revenues to be between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated in the band of $3.40-$3.80.

Currently, Itron carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

